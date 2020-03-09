Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea sees lowest new virus infections for 2 weeks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 15:22 IST
South Korea sees lowest new virus infections for 2 weeks

South Korea, which has one of the world's largest coronavirus totals outside China, on Monday reported its smallest daily rise in cases for two weeks. A total of 248 cases were confirmed on Sunday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The increase took its total to 7,382. Each morning, the South announces how many cases were diagnosed the previous day, and gives an update every afternoon with the current day's figures so far. Sunday's figure fell for the third day in a row and was the lowest since late February.

The South was the first country to report significant coronavirus numbers outside China, where the disease first emerged. But in recent days the focus of global concern has been moving towards Italy and Iran.

A quarter of Italy's population was locked down Sunday as Rome announced infections soaring past 7,000 and deaths spiking to 366. The South has had 51 deaths, according to KCDC. Specialists say a key factor behind the South's much lower fatality rate from the virus relates to the profile of people being infected.

Most of the South's cases are connected to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secretive religious group often condemned as a cult, many of whose members are women in their 20s and 30s. But global figures show the virus is most deadly among older population groups, and in men in particular.

Scores of events in the South -- from K-pop concerts to sports matches -- have been cancelled or postponed over the contagion, with school and kindergarten breaks extended by three weeks nationwide. Hundreds of churches held online services on Sunday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar Unveils Post-pregnancy Fitness Plans on International Women's Day

BANGALORE, March 9, 2020 PRNewswire -- Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar, in an endeavour to offer post-pregnancy fitness regime, unveiled a unique Fitness Plan for new moms on account of World International Womens Day. The special package was un...

HC restrains BMC from working on drain project on Godrej land

The Bombay High Court on Monday temporarily restrained the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation from carrying out work on the widening of a drain inside the suburban property of Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Limited. A division bench of Just...

Dueling Afghan leaders both declare themselves president

Afghanistans rival leaders were each sworn in as president in separate ceremonies on Monday, throwing plans for negotiations with the Taliban into chaos and creating a dilemma for the United States as it figures out how to move its peace de...

China condemns Pompeo's remarks branding COVID-19 as 'Wuhan virus'

China on Monday condemned US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for branding the COVID-19 as the Wuhan virus, terming his remarks as despicable behaviour and an attempt to stigmatise the Communist nation. The World Health Organisation WHO has o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020