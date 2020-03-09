Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesco plans $6.6 bln shareholder return from Thai, Malaysia sale

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 16:37 IST
Tesco plans $6.6 bln shareholder return from Thai, Malaysia sale

Tesco plans to return $6.6 billion to shareholders after it agreed to sell its supermarket businesses in Thailand and Malaysia to Charoen Pokphand Group as part of a plan to refocus on Britain. After getting out of South Korea in 2015, Britain's biggest retailer began a review of its remaining Asian businesses last year in a further retreat from its global ambitions.

The sale of its Thai and Malaysian businesses, for an enterprise value of $10.6 billion, comes more than five years into a recovery plan launched by Chief Executive Dave Lewis after an accounting scandal and a dramatic trading downturn. Lewis declared Tesco's turnaround complete last October and will step down this October, when he will be succeeded by Ken Murphy, formerly of Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne said on Monday Tesco had secured "a very strong valuation" for the Thai and Malaysian assets and investors could look forward to a special dividend representing 21% of the group's current market capitalisation. The price tag of the businesses, which includes debt, implies an enterprise value/earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) multiple of 12.5 times.

After completion of the Thailand/Malaysia disposal to the Thai group controlled by Dhanin Chearavanont, Tesco intends to return cash to shareholders via a special dividend with an associated share consolidation. It will also inject 2.5 billion pounds into its pension fund. Reuters reported on Sunday that CP Group was the frontrunner to buy the assets.

Tesco shares were down 1% at 1015 GMT, outperforming the blue chip FTSE 100 index which fell 6.7% on coronavirus fears. "The coronavirus outbreak won't stop people from eating: on the contrary, food-at-home will get a boost at the cost of food-out-of-home," said Monteyne.

REGULATORY SCRUTINY The deal is conditional on the approval of Tesco's shareholders and regulatory approvals in Thailand and Malaysia, which is expected during the second half of 2020.

However, CP Group will face a newly-empowered Thai antitrust regulator, which could potentially block the transaction if it finds that the deal would create a monopoly or market dominance, lawyers and analysts said. CP Group runs its 12,000 7-Eleven convenience stores through CP All PCL and about 80 cash-and-carry stores under Siam Makro PCL.

It will gain control of the 1,965 stores Tesco operates in Thailand - much of which the British firm bought from CP Group during the 1997-8 Asian financial crisis - including 200 Tesco Lotus hypermarkets and 1,600 Tesco Lotus Express convenience stores, plus 74 outlets in Malaysia. Chearavanont, the senior chairman of CP Group, has repeatedly said that he wanted to buy back the company.

Last month, Tesco completed its exit from China with the 275 million pound sale of its joint venture stake to state-run partner China Resources Holdings (CRH). Completion of the Thailand/Malaysia deal would increase speculation over the future of Tesco's central European division, consisting of stores in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, as it would be its only remaining overseas supermarket operation, apart from Ireland.

Tesco was advised by Greenhill, Goldman Sachs and Barclays, while JPMorgan and UBS were the joint advisors and financiers for CP Group. ($1 = 0.7601 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Nirbhaya convict approaches L-G, seeks to commute death sentence to life imprisonment

Vinay Sharma, one of the death-row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, has approached Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal through his lawyer AP Singh, seeking to commute the death sentence to life imprisonment. Advocate Singh has f...

Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar Unveils Post-pregnancy Fitness Plans on International Women's Day

BANGALORE, March 9, 2020 PRNewswire -- Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar, in an endeavour to offer post-pregnancy fitness regime, unveiled a unique Fitness Plan for new moms on account of World International Womens Day. The special package was un...

HC restrains BMC from working on drain project on Godrej land

The Bombay High Court on Monday temporarily restrained the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation from carrying out work on the widening of a drain inside the suburban property of Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Limited. A division bench of Just...

Dueling Afghan leaders both declare themselves president

Afghanistans rival leaders were each sworn in as president in separate ceremonies on Monday, throwing plans for negotiations with the Taliban into chaos and creating a dilemma for the United States as it figures out how to move its peace de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020