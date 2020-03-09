35 killed in Ghana bus collision: officials

Thirty-five people, including women and children, were killed on Monday when two buses collided on a busy road in Ghana, officials said

The accident, which happened on the Kintampo-Tamale highway in Bono East region, around 430 kilometres outside the capital Accra, also left six people in critical condition

"I can confirm that the death toll has risen to 35," Bono East Regional Minister Kofi Amoakohene told AFP.

