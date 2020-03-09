FIR registered against JUIF leader, 11 others for disturbing Aurat March in Islamabad

Islamabad's Koshar police have registered a First Information Report (FIR ) against Jamiat Ulema e-Islam (F) leader Maulana Abdul Majeed Hizravi and 11 other religious leaders for trying to disrupt Aurat March here. According to a report in Dawn, the FIR was filed under the State's name and invoked Sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of a common object), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The report has named 12 leaders, including Maulana Shabir Ahmed Usmani, Maulana Hafiz Maqsood Ahmed, Maulana Rizwan Makki, Mufti Abdullah, Maulana Abdul Waheed Qasmi, Maulana Abdul Rasheed Tauheedi, Maulana Liaquat Ali Turabi, Maulana Nasir Ahmed, Maulana Asadullah Abbasi, Maulana Abdul Majeed Hizravi and Maulana Abdul Razzaq Haidri. Leaders from various politico-religious groups and students had illegally occupied the road across the National Press Club from where they tried to disturb the proceedings, as per Dawn.

The FIR noted that the leaders tried to cause harm and violence during the Aurat March organized on Sunday, March 8. Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat shared a copy of the FIR on Twitter and said: "We are registering FIR against those who disrupted the Aurat March today. After inquiry people will be arrested. Islamabad Police worked very hard to ensure that the situation stays in control but few elements broke the law and they did not have any NOC."

One person was injured after participants of the march were attacked by some men who shouted slogans and pelted stones at them. The Aurat March was first organized in 2018 by Hum Aurtain -- a feminist collective.

It has a manifesto demanding basic rights for women in each field of life. For three years now, it has been organized to coincide with the International Women's Day on March 8.

Last year, the organizers and participants faced a backlash for "violating Islamic principles" and "disrespecting women". (ANI)

