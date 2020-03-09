Cyprus reports 2 coronavirus cases, all EU states now hit
Cyprus on Monday reported two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, meaning that all 27 European Union member states are now affected
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou was to hold a 1600 GMT press conference "on the two confirmed cases of coronavirus" on the Mediterranean island, the press office of the government of the Republic of Cyprus said in a statement.
