MP political crisis : Congress to hold legislative party meeting today

Amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, Congress party will hold a legislative party meeting today.

  • Bhopal
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 00:58 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 00:58 IST
Amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, Congress party will hold a legislative party meeting today. This comes in the backdrop of the resignations by Cabinet ministers who were present in the meeting with Chief Minister Kamal Nath here on Monday night.

The Chief Minister has accepted their resignations and is likely to reconstitute his Cabinet. The ministers have urged him to "reconstitute the cabinet" to "foil the BJP's attempts to topple the Congress-led government in the state".

"All ministers, present in the meeting, have handed over their resignations to Chief Minister Kamal Nath. We have requested him to reconstitute the state cabinet as per his liking to tackle the situation created by the BJP," said Cabinet minister PC Sharma who was present in the meeting. Sharma also expressed confidence that the government will complete its full term. Around 20 Madhya Pradesh Cabinet ministers tendered their resignation.

"Around 20 cabinet ministers have tendered their resignation. We are trying to thwart the BJP's attempts. The BJP has faced humiliation four times in the floor tests. They will face a similar outcome this time," said Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma, who was also a cabinet minister. Congress leader Umang Singhar said that Kamal Nath can reconstitute the state cabinet now.

"All are together. Scindia Ji (Jyotiraditya Scindia) also is with Congress," Singhar added. Earlier, allegations were levelled against the BJP for reportedly holding hostages at least eight Madhya Pradesh MLAs against their will in ITC Resort in Gurugram's Manesar and Bengaluru.

In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs, and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

