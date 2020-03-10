Canada reports first coronavirus death

Canada reported its first death from coronavirus on Monday. The deceased has been identified as a resident of the Lynn Valley Care Center in British Columbia.

"We, unfortunately, have had a death here in British Columbia," health officer Dr Bonnie Henry told reporters. "We are deeply saddened to hear that one of the residents of the Lynn Valley Care [Center], who was infected with COVID-19, passed away last night."

Earlier in the day, Canada's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had reached 71. Canadian authorities have confirmed 14 new infections since Saturday. Canada so far has only seen one case of community transmission, according to authorities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.