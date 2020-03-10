Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada reports first coronavirus death

Canada reported its first death from coronavirus on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 01:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 01:36 IST
Canada reports first coronavirus death
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Canada reported its first death from coronavirus on Monday. The deceased has been identified as a resident of the Lynn Valley Care Center in British Columbia.

"We, unfortunately, have had a death here in British Columbia," health officer Dr Bonnie Henry told reporters. "We are deeply saddened to hear that one of the residents of the Lynn Valley Care [Center], who was infected with COVID-19, passed away last night."

Earlier in the day, Canada's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had reached 71. Canadian authorities have confirmed 14 new infections since Saturday. Canada so far has only seen one case of community transmission, according to authorities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus fear: PM Johnson says extensive preparations underway as UK markets plunge

Coronavirus fears pushed British stocks to an almost four-year low on Monday but the government said it was not yet time to close mass events and insisted food supplies would continue.As the worries about the economic impact of the outbreak...

Argentine farmers begin strike to protest hike on soy exports

Argentine farmers began a four-day sales strike on Monday to protest the governments hike of export taxes for soybeans and their byproducts, though shipments were not impacted in the major global food exporter. Three of the South American c...

Tennis-Miami Open 'moving forward' despite coronavirus fears

The Miami Open, which brings together the top mens and womens tennis players in the world, will carry on as scheduled in two weeks time despite concerns about coronavirus, tournament organisers said on Monday. The status of the two-week tou...

Canada reports first coronavirus death as number of infected climbs

Canada on Monday reported its first death from the new coronavirus as the number of people in the nation who have contracted the disease rose to above 70, officials said. The dead man had been living in a nursing home, the Lynn Valley Care ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020