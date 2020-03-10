Left Menu
Iran should release all prisoners amid coronavirus: U.N.

The U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran said on Tuesday that he had asked the country to release all prisoners temporarily, saying that it is "unfortunate and disturbing" to have political prisoners detained amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"A number of dual and foreign nationals are at real risk if they have not...got it (coronavirus) they are really fearful of the conditions," Javaid Rehman told journalists in Geneva.

"This is also my worrying concern and therefore I have recommended to the state of the Islamic Republic of Iran to release all prisoners on temporary release...," he said.

