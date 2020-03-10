Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Swedish actor Max von Sydow, star of 'Seventh Seal' and 'Exorcist', dies aged 90

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 20:10 IST
UPDATE 2-Swedish actor Max von Sydow, star of 'Seventh Seal' and 'Exorcist', dies aged 90

Max von Sydow, the tall, blond Swedish actor who brought gravitas to arthouse dramas, horror movies and Hollywood blockbusters, has died in France aged 90, his agent said on Monday.

His wife, producer Catherine Brelet, told Paris Match: "It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow on March 8, 2020." The actor's gaunt face and gravelly voice were immediately recognisable on the big screen, and made him an ideal match for his compatriot and director Ingmar Bergman, with whom he collaborated on a series of acclaimed movies.

Arguably von Sydow's most famous role was that of the knight Antonius Block, who plays chess with Death in the 1957 fantasy "The Seventh Seal", the film that helped establish Bergman's reputation beyond Scandinavia. The men went on to work together on more than a dozen movies including "Wild Strawberries" (1957), "Through a Glass Darkly" (1961), "Winter Light" (1963) and "Shame" (1968), before von Sydow branched out into international cinema.

His big Hollywood breakthrough came with the role of Father Merrin in the 1973 horror classic "The Exorcist", after which he worked with Woody Allen in "Hannah and Her Sisters", David Lynch in "Dune" and Sydney Pollack in "Three Days of the Condor". The 1987 film "Pelle the Conqueror", in which von Sydow played the father of the title character, won the Academy Award for best foreign language film and the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival among other accolades.

He was working until well into his 80s and appeared in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" which came out in 2015. 'CONTROLLING HIS DEMONS'

He was born Carl Adolf von Sydow on April 10, 1929, into a family of academics in Lund in southern Sweden, and went on to appear in more than 120 movies in a dozen different countries, as well as numerous plays and radio dramas. Von Sydow founded an amateur theatre company in his teens, and took the name Max after a flea he portrayed in a play during military service.

He trained at the Royal Dramatic Theatre in Stockholm in 1948-51, during which time he also made his screen debut in "Only a Mother" (1949). In 1955, Bergman invited von Sydow to work with him at the Malmo Municipal Theatre and he became part of a group of actors with whom Bergman remained close until his death in 2007.

Von Sydow said in a 2012 interview that Bergman taught him everything from discipline to philosophy. "He was my teacher, my friend and my director in I don't know how many productions," he told French magazine Telerama.

Of von Sydow, Bergman was quoted as saying: "He controls his demons with the utmost degree of discipline, never allowing them to roam free in his private life, only unleashing them on stage." Von Sydow was married twice, to the actor Christina Inga Britta Olin from 1951-1979. In 1997 he married Brelet and in 2002 became a citizen of her native France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Iran and China-returned all 41 Budagam residents test negative for corona: Official

All 41 residents of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, who recently returned from China and Iran, have tested negative for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday. There is no need to panic as all 41 Budgam residents who arrived from Ch...

Holi celebrations subdued in India amid coronavirus concerns

Holi was celebrated in several states across the country on Tuesday amid the coronavirus scare as people exercised caution and avoided mass gatherings. An effigy of coronavirus was burnt during the festivities in Mumbai on Monday night.The ...

B-Town celebrates Holi, shares pictures on social media

As the country on Tuesday celebrated the festival of colours -- Holi -- Bollywoods chirpy queen Sara Ali Khan celebrated the festival at Varanasi with flowers. The Pataudi scion took to Instagram to share a video with a friend in which the...

3 persons, including 2 tourists, killed as SUV falls into

Three persons, including two tourists from West Bengal, were killed on Tuesday as their SUV skidded off a road and fell into a gorge in East Sikkim, police said. The accident took place at Keew Khola in Pakyong police station area when the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020