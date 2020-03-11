Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York deploys National Guard to fight coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 00:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 00:31 IST
New York deploys National Guard to fight coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NYPDCT)

New York is deploying National Guard troops for the first time in the coronavirus crisis to help contain the spread of the disease from an infection-hit suburb of New York City, the state's governor said Tuesday. Andrew Cuomo said authorities would set up a one-mile radius "containment zone" around the epicenter of an outbreak in New Rochelle in suburban Westchester county.

Cuomo explained that all facilities in the zone that hold large gatherings, such as schools and temples, would be closed for two weeks beginning Thursday. "We're also going to use the National Guard in the containment area to deliver food to homes, to help with the cleaning of public spaces," Cuomo said.

There have been 173 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New York state, including 108 in Westchester County, home to New Rochelle where the majority of infections have been detected. Cuomo told reporters that businesses in the containment zone will remain open and that people will be free to come and go as they wish, insisting there is no quarantine.

"You're not containing people, it's facilities," he said. "It is a dramatic action but it is the largest cluster in the country. This is literally a matter of life and death," Cuomo added.

The area is centered on a synagogue in New Rochelle, a city of 80,000 inhabitants just north of New York City, which was attended by the state's first case -- a lawyer working in Manhattan. The United States has more than 800 confirmed cases of the deadly virus, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Twenty-eight people have died, 23 of those in Washington state. No one has died in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Call centre workers, Zumba dance teachers among new S.Korea coronavirus cases

Financial stories - March 10

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Bosnia bars entry to travellers from coronavirus-hit countries

Bosnia on Tuesday barred entry to travellers from countries most affected by the coronavirus outbreak, while its Serb region shut all schools and universities and banned public events from March 11 to March 30 to help stem the spread of the...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil rebound after prior day's market rout

Oil and global equity markets rebounded on Tuesday after the prior days steep losses as the worlds biggest economies moved to cushion the impact of the coronavirus, but stock gains in Europe failed to hold as investors remained skittish. Th...

EU to do "everything necessary" to cushion coronavirus economic hit

The European Union will do everything necessary from allowing state aid for companies to engineering an investment fund worth 25 billion euros to combat economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, the blocs national leaders decided on Tue...

Oil jumps 8% on stimulus hopes, spending cuts by U.S. producers

Oil prices jumped over 8 on Tuesday, bouncing from the biggest rout in nearly 30 years a day earlier, as the possibility of economic stimulus encouraged buying and U.S. producers slashed spending in a move that could cut output.On Monday, U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020