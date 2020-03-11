Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Swedish actor Max von Sydow dies aged 90 and Weinstein lawyers see five years in jail

People News Roundup: Swedish actor Max von Sydow dies aged 90 and Weinstein lawyers see five years in jail

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Swedish actor Max von Sydow, star of 'Seventh Seal' and 'Exorcist', dies aged 90

Max von Sydow, the tall, blond Swedish actor who brought gravitas to arthouse dramas, horror movies, and Hollywood blockbusters, has died in France aged 90, his agent said on Monday. His wife, producer Catherine Brelet, told Paris Match: "It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow on March 8, 2020."

Weinstein lawyers seek five years in jail for sex crime conviction

Lawyers for former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted last month of rape and sexual assault, have asked a New York court to take into consideration his health and age and sentence him to prison for five years. Weinstein, 67, faces up to 29 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

Financial stories - March 10

Call centre workers, Zumba dance teachers among new S.Korea coronavirus cases

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

New York Auto Show postponed to August because of coronavirus

The New York auto show is being postponed until August because of the coronavirus outbreak, the latest in a string of large gatherings canceled because of health concerns.The April show will be rescheduled for Aug. 28 Sept. 6, with two day...

U.S. warns Taliban that level of violence 'not conducive' for peace process

The United States warned the Taliban on Tuesday that the current high level of violence by the insurgents was not conducive to advancing the peace process as the United Nations Security Council backed a U.S.-led push to end Afghanistans 18-...

Olympics 2020 set to break new record - gender equality

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, March 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics is on track for a new record - having an almost equal number of female and male athletes for the first time, the International Committee IOC announc...

Soccer-Leipzig eliminate Spurs to claim first ever last eight spot

RB Leipzigs Marcel Sabitzer scored two early goals as they eased past last years Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in their last 16 second leg tie on Tuesday to reach their first quarter-finals by 4-0 on aggregate.Sabitzer fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020