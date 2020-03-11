BRIEF-Coachella Confirms Rescheduling Of Coachella And Stagecoach Due To Covid-19 Concerns

* COACHELLA SAYS CONFIRMS RESCHEDULING OF COACHELLA AND STAGECOACH DUE TO COVID-19 CONCERNS - TWEET

* COACHELLA SAYS STAGECOACH WILL TAKE PLACE ON OCTOBER 23, 24, AND 25, 2020 * COACHELLA SAYS WILL NOW TAKE PLACE ON OCTOBER 9, 10 AND 11 AND OCTOBER 16,17 AND 18, 2020 Source text : [ID:https://twitter.com/coachella/status/1237514789762416640/photo/1 ] Further company coverage: [ ]

