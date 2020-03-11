Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine capital to close schools over coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kiev
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 17:04 IST
Ukraine capital to close schools over coronavirus

Ukraine's capital Kiev announced Wednesday it was closing schools and universities until the end of March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. "We are introducing preventive measures in Kiev as of March 12," mayor Vitaly Klitschko said, saying classes would be suspended in schools and universities until the end of March.

Kindergartens, movie theatres and entertainment centres will also be closed and mass events cancelled, Klitschko said on Facebook. "Even though not a single case of the coronavirus has been registered in Kiev, we have decided not to wait and protect the residents of the city," the mayor said.

The measure concerns about 113,000 children in kindergartens and 308,000 primary and secondary school students, a representative of the mayor's office told AFP. The Ukrainian government is expected to announce similar measures across the country later Wednesday.

Ukrainian authorities have so far announced just one confirmed case of the novel virus, but there is widespread concern in the country as many Ukrainians work in European nations affected by the virus, including Italy..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Concerned related to weather: HPCA director before Ind-SA ODI

Ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Associations director Sanjay Sharma on Wednesday said that there is some concern related to the weather, but added the state associati...

Saudi Arabia to hike oil output capacity by 1 million barrels per day

Aramco will boost its crude oil output capacity by one million barrels per day, taking the overall daily figure to a potential 13 million, Deutsche Welle reported on Wednesday. Saudi Aramco announces that it received a directive from the Mi...

Rupee recovers 56 paise, settles at 73.61 against US dollar

The rupee recovered 56 paise to settle at 73.61 provisional against the US dollar on Wednesday amid positive domestic equities and weakening of the American dollar in the overseas market. The rupee on March 9 had plunged to a 17-month low o...

BJP names Scindia as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh

The BJP on Wednesday named Jyotiraditya Scindia as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh soon after he joined the partyScinida quit the Congress on Tuesday. He is an influential leader of Madhya Pradesh where 22 Congress MLAs, most ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020