UK food banks face shortages, rationing due to coronavirus

  • Updated: 11-03-2020 21:33 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 21:33 IST
Panic-buying due to the coronavirus has led to fewer donations to UK food banks, and some must even ration essential goods to needy people, experts said Wednesday. Sabine Goodwin, coordinator of the Independent Food Aid Network, which represents some 200 British food banks, said there was "anecdotal" evidence that public concern over the coronavirus was beginning to hit food supplies for the most vulnerable.

"I have seen some reports of donations (to food banks) being reduced," Goodwin told AFP, adding: "We are seeing a reduction in donations and some of the food banks are rationing." Some reports suggested donations had reduced by up to a quarter in recent days in parts of London and eastern Scotland. In addition, essentials such as long-life milk had run out as people stockpiled goods.

At the same time, the chief executive of the Trussell Trust, which has a national network of 1,200 food banks, said it faced an "unprecedented challenge" due to the virus. "With the spread of coronavirus we all now face an unprecedented challenge and uncertain future," said Emma Revie in a statement.

"It is possible that food banks will face increased demand as people lose income, at the same time as food donations drop or staff and volunteers are unavailable, due to measures rightly put in place to slow the spread of infection." In recent days goods such as toilet paper, soap and tinned food have been stripped from British shop shelves amid panic over the spread of the virus. The situation became so bad that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was earlier this week forced to urge shoppers to "behave responsibly".

More people have had to resort to food banks, which distribute food to the most economically vulnerable in society, as a result of austerity measures brought in after the 2008 financial crash. It is estimated that three million food packs were distributed in the first quarter of 2019.

In total, there are around 2,000 food banks across the UK. Despite the anecdotal evidence, some of those working on the frontline said Wednesday that a good level of food donations were still being made.

Nicola Hawkes, a food bank coordinator in south Liverpool, said "we are doing OK for now", because of very generous customers. About 435 kilometres to the south, John Sabrido, office manager at Bournemouth Food Bank, told AFP: "We haven't seen any reductions in donations.".

