Coronavirus toll at 0900 GMT Thursday

  • Updated: 12-03-2020 16:56 IST
  Updated: 12-03-2020 16:56 IST
The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 125,293, with 4,600 deaths, across 115 countries and territories by 0900 GMT Thursday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources. Since 1700 GMT on Wednesday, 1,192 new cases and 34 new deaths have been reported.

China -- excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic emerged at the end of December had 80,793 cases, of which 3,169 were fatal. There have been 15 new infections and 11 deaths since 1700 GMT Wednesday, while 62,793 people have recovered from the virus. Outside China, a total of 44,500 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 1,431 deaths. Some 1,177 cases are new, with 23 new deaths.

The most affected countries after China are Italy (12,462 cases, 827 deaths), Iran (9,000 cases, 354 deaths), South Korea (7,869 cases, 66 deaths), and France (2,281 cases, 48 deaths). The United States has recorded 1,101 infections and 28 deaths since it announced its first case in January. Some 191 cases are new.

Since 1700 GMT on Wednesday, Cuba and Jamaica confirmed the first coronavirus cases on their territory. Asia recorded a total at 0900 GMT Thursday of 90,765 cases (3,253 deaths), Europe 22,969 cases (947 deaths), the Middle East 9,880 cases (364 deaths), US and Canada 1,194 cases (29 deaths), Latin America and the Caribbean 197 cases (two deaths), Oceania 155 cases (three deaths), Africa 130 cases (two deaths).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO). Criteria for counting victims and coronavirus screening practices vary from country to country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

