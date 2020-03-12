Pentagon chief says all options on table after Iraq rocket attack
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday that all options were on the table after a rocket attack in Iraq killed one British and two American troops, an attack he said was by Iranian-backed Shia militia groups. "Yesterday's attack by Iranian backed Shia militia groups, consisted of multiple indirect fires that originated from a stationary platform and was clearly targeting coalition and partnered forces on Camp Taji," Esper told reporters.
"Let me be clear, the United States will not tolerate attacks against our people, our interests, or our allies," Esper said. "All options are on the table as we work with our partners to bring the perpetrators to justice and maintain deterrence," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mark Esper
- British
- Iraq
- Iranian
- Camp Taji
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-British midcaps hit over 3-month low; FTSE 100 outshines
British police issue safety warning over Greta Thunberg rally
British Airways-owner IAG says coronavirus will hit earnings
Pay more tax to fight climate change? British district puts it to the vote
Athletics-British hammer thrower given four-year ban for 'gone fishing' lie