Canadian PM self-isolates after wife develops flu-like symptoms

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating and working from home after his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau came down with flu-like symptoms upon her return from London, his office said on Thursday. Sophie developed a low fever on Wednesday night and subsequently sought medical advice. She is awaiting her test results for the COVID-19, though her symptoms have since subdued, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The Canadian Prime Minister himself has exhibited no symptoms of the virus and is working from home, conducting meetings by phone. "Based on these events and the broader, evolving COVID-19 situation across Canada, the in-person First Ministers Meeting will be postponed. However, the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister will speak with First Ministers over the phone to discuss our collective action to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep Canadians safe," read the statement shared by PMO spokesman Cameron Ahmad on Twitter.

"The Prime Minister will spend the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining the special COVID-19 cabinet committee discussion," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

