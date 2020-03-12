Italy's virus death toll tops 1,000: official data

Italy's death toll passed 1,000 on Thursday, with 189 new fatalities taking its toll in just over two weeks to 1,016, second behind China, official data showed

The number of deaths was just below Italy's single-day record of 196 reported on Wednesday

The number of daily infections rose to 2,651 from 2,313 on Wednesday, reaching 15,113 overall.

