5,000-10,000 people could have COVID-19 in UK: govt

Britain on Thursday said up to 10,000 people in the UK could be infected with the novel coronavirus, as it announced new measures to slow the spread of the pandemic

Government chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said there were currently 590 confirmed cases but it was "much more likely that we've got somewhere between 5,000 and 10,000 people infected".

