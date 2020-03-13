Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump authorizes military to respond after deadly attack blamed on Iran-backed militia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 02:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 02:25 IST
Trump authorizes military to respond after deadly attack blamed on Iran-backed militia

President Donald Trump has authorized the U.S. military to respond to Wednesday's rocket attack in Iraq that killed two American troops and a British service member, the Pentagon said on Thursday, blaming Iran-backed militia. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stopped short of blaming Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah or naming any specific militia.

But they were clear that they believe Iran backed the fighters who carried out the attack, and warned that all options were on the table - language suggesting the United States, Iran and the forces Tehran backs were again on a path toward renewed confrontation inside of Iraq. "I have spoken with the president. He's given me the authority to do what we need to do, consistent with his guidance," Esper told reporters at the Pentagon.

Asked if a U.S. response could include strikes inside Iran, Esper hinted that strikes against the militia itself were the priority. "I'm not going to take any option off the table right now, but we are focused on the group - groups - that we believe perpetrated this in Iraq, as the immediate (focus)," he said.

Trump told reporters at the White House it was not "fully determined it was Iran" and declined to say what the United States might do. "We'll see what the response is," he said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack and Iran has not commented. The United States has repeatedly and publicly warned that killing Americans overseas constituted a red line that would trigger a U.S. response.

"We gotta hold the perpetrators accountable. You don't get to shoot at our bases and kill and wound Americans and get away with it," Esper said. Washington blamed Kataib Hezbollah for a strike in Iraq in December that killed a U.S. contractor, leading to a cycle of tit-for-tat confrontations that culminated in January's U.S. killing of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and a retaliatory Iranian missile attack that left more than 100 U.S. troops with brain injuries.

Wednesday would have been Soleimani's 63rd birthday. In the latest attack, some 14 U.S.-led coalition personnel were wounded, including American, British, Polish and others. Private industry contractors were among the wounded. Milley said five of the wounded were categorized as "urgent," suggesting serious injuries that could require rapid medical evacuation.

Britain named its fallen service member as Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon, a 26-year-old with the Irish Guards Battle Group. The United States has not yet identified the U.S. service members killed.

LIKELY CULPRIT? Earlier on Thursday, U.S. Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, head of the military's Central Command, noted that only Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah had been known to wage such an attack in the past.

"While we are still investigating the attack, I will note that the Iranian proxy group Kataib Hezbollah is the only group known to have previously conducted an indirect fire attack of this scale against U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq," McKenzie told a U.S. Senate hearing. The U.S.-led military coalition in Iraq says 18 107 mm Katyusha rockets struck Iraq's Taji military camp.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a total of 30 of the rockets were fired from a nearby truck and that only 18 of them landed at the Iraqi base. Milley said the truck yielded evidence about those responsible.

"We have good indication based on forensics of where (the attack) was fired from, who did the firing and so on and so forth," Milley said, adding that "we have pretty good confidence we know who did this." In a sign of concern that tensions between the United States and Iran could be headed toward open conflict, the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday to limit Trump's ability to wage war against Iran.

The Republican president has been engaged in a maximum-pressure campaign of renewed sanctions and near-constant rhetoric against Iran, after pulling the United States out of the international nuclear deal reached during the administration of his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama. Tensions between Washington and Tehran have mostly played out on Iraqi soil in recent months.

Iran-backed paramilitary groups have regularly been rocketing and shelling bases in Iraq that host U.S. forces and the area around the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Four towns in northern Spain quarantined: official

Four towns in Spains northeastern Catalonia region were put under quarantine on Thursday, the civil protection agency said, in a first in the country. The 66,000 inhabitants of the localities of Igualada, Odena, Santa Margarida de Montbui a...

Orioles' Mancini has malignant tumor removed

Baltimore Orioles outfielder-first baseman Trey Mancini had surgery Thursday to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. Lab results and the timetable for Treys recovery will not be known until next week, the Orioles said in a statement. In...

Disneyland in California to close over virus

Disneyland will close its doors beginning Saturday after California called for large gatherings to be canceled to slow the spread of coronavirus, the resort said Thursday. The giant 100-acre 40-hectare attraction in Anaheim is the second-mo...

U.S. judge orders WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning released from prison

A U.S. federal judge on Thursday ordered that former U.S. Army soldier and WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning should be immediately released from prison, where she was being held for refusing to testify in an ongoing U.S. investigation of Wik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020