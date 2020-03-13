Left Menu
Ukraine reports first death from novel coronavirus

Ukraine on Friday reported its first death from the coronavirus as authorities said the country was closing its borders to foreigners in a bid to keep the pandemic at bay

"A woman who was diagnosed with the coronavirus yesterday... has died," Ukraine's deputy health minister Viktor Lyashko told reporters. The ex-Soviet country, which has a population of 42 million, has so far reported three confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

