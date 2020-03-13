Left Menu
France limits gatherings to 100 after closing schools

  Updated: 13-03-2020 20:37 IST
  Created: 13-03-2020 19:57 IST
France announced Friday it was limiting gatherings to no more than 100 people in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, a day after closing schools until further notice in its toughest measures yet. "The idea is that we can slow the progression and the circulation of the virus," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told TF1 television, adding the limit would come into force immediately and nationwide.

France previously limited gatherings to 1,000 people, and the tightened measures could squeeze venues even further. "100 people -- that means that there will inevitably be signficant consequences for the theatres and the cinemas," the premier added.

Educational establishments in France will be shut for the next two weeks "at least", a minister said earlier Friday, describing the move as part of a nationwide "applying of the brakes" to halt the spread of COVID-19. In an address to the nation late Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron announced a range of stringent measures to slow the spread of the virus, including closing creches, schools and universities from next Monday.

"What we want is a massive applying of the brakes nationwide. The schools will be closed for as long is needed. It will be at least 15 days," Health Minister Olivier Veran told Europe 1 Radio. The measure "is the right one to take to prepare for the circulation of the virus," he added.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer told France Inter radio the school closures would last until at least the two-week Easter holidays -- which begin on April 4 in Paris -- but final exams were still scheduled to go ahead in June. "We hope that by June the epidemic will be more behind us than in front of us," he said.

The coronavirus has killed 61 people in France and infected 2,876, according to figures released by the health ministry late on Thursday. Macron urged people aged over 70 to stay at home and announced measures to keep the economy afloat during the crisis, including compensating workers who are temporarily laid off for its duration.

"We will do everything that is necessary and even more," said Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, acknowledging such help would cost the state "tens of billions of euros". However, France is allowing nationwide local elections to go ahead on Sunday, followed by a second round on March 22.

"We took this decision by listening to scientists and we believe we can organise the first and second rounds in good conditions," Philippe said..

