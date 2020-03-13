London Marathon postponed until October 4

The 40th edition of the London marathon has been postponed from April 26 to October 4, race organizers announced on Friday due to the health crisis caused by the spread of coronavirus

Event Director Hugh Brasher said: "The world is in an unprecedented situation grappling with a global pandemic of COVID-19 and public health is everyone's priority."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

