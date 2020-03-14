Slovenian parliament confirms new centre-right government

Slovenia's parliament late on Friday confirmed the 16-member cabinet of the centre-right Prime Minister Janez Jansa who pledges to do everything to slow down the spread of the coronavirus epidemics in the country.

The cabinet was confirmed by 52 votes against 31, parliamentary speaker Igor Zorcic said. (Reporting By Marja Novak)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.