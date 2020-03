T-Mobile US Inc:

* T-MOBILE US SAYS ALL CURRENT T-MOBILE AND METRO BY T-MOBILE CUSTOMERS WHO HAVE PLANS WITH DATA WILL HAVE UNLIMITED SMARTPHONE DATA FOR NEXT 60 DAYS Source text : https://t-mo.co/2IL6XSq Further company coverage:

