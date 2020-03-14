Russia shuts land borders to Poland, Norway to foreigners: PM
Russia will close its land borders with Poland and Norway to foreigners in a bid to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, the country's prime minister said on Saturday
The ban will come into force at midnight on Sunday and apply to all foreigners travelling "for professional, private, study or tourist reasons", apart from Belarusians, members of official delegations and residents of Russia, said premier Mikhail Mishustin in a statement.
