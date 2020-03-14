Syria death toll 384,0000 after 9 years of war: monitor

At least 384,000 people have died in Syria, including more than 116,000 civilians, since the war began in March 2011, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said Saturday

Sparked by deadly repression of peaceful pro-democracy protests, the conflict has since turned into a complicated war involving rebel factions, jihadist groups, and foreign powers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.