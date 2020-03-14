People News Roundup: Michel Roux, who brought French cuisine to London, dies at 79 and more

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

Michel Roux, who brought French cuisine to London, dies at 79

Celebrated French chef Michel Roux, who brought Paris-style fine dining to London in the 1960s and founded an enduring dynasty of chefs, has died aged 79 after an illness, his family said on Thursday. Through successful restaurants, books, television programs and prestigious competition for chefs, Roux, and his family have exerted an almost unparalleled influence on Britain's foodie scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

