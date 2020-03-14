Left Menu
Three American troops wounded in rocket attack in Iraq, U.S. official says

  • Updated: 14-03-2020 21:15 IST
  • Created: 14-03-2020 21:10 IST
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not detail the extent of the injuries or speculate about any U.S. response. Image Credit: ANI

Three U.S. troops have been wounded in a rocket attack in Iraq on the same base where Iran-backed militia struck on Wednesday, killing two Americans and a British soldier, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not detail the extent of the injuries or speculate about any U.S. response.

The rocket attacks came less than two days after the United States launched retaliatory airstrikes at facilities in Iraq that the Pentagon linked to the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia, which it blamed for Wednesday's attack. Iraq protested the U.S. airstrikes and said members of its security forces were among the dead.

