Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia to isolate all international arrivals to tackle virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 11:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 11:00 IST
Australia to isolate all international arrivals to tackle virus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Australia on Sunday announced anyone arriving into the country will face mandatory 14-day self-isolation, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus. "We are going to have to get used to some changes in the way we live our lives," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, adding the measure will come into effect from midnight (1300 GMT Sunday).

Morrison also said all cruise ships will be banned entirely and that he expects "visitor traffic will dry up very very very quickly." "If your mate has been to Bali and they come back and they turn up at work and they are sitting next to you, well they will be committing an offense," Morrison said. Australia has detected 269 cases of the COVID-19 virus so far, with a large number of new cases now coming from the United States, Morrison said, describing the country as a "major source".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Australia to isolate all international arrivals to tackle virus

Australia on Sunday announced anyone arriving into the country will face mandatory 14-day self-isolation, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus. We are going to have to get used to some changes in the way we live our lives, Prime M...

218 Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Italy arrive in India

A total of 218 Indians, including 211 students, stranded in coronavirus-hit Italy arrived in India on Sunday, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said. He said all of them will be quarantined for 14 days. 218 Indians incl...

Coronavirus: Karnataka postpones exams for classes 7 to 9

Amid growing coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government on Sunday postponed examinations of class 7, 8 and 9 till March 31, 2020. The revised dates for examinations will be announced after reviewing the situation. The directive was issued ...

ISL has become more professional over years, says title winning ATK coach Habas

The first head coach to win the Indian Super League trophy twice, Antonio Habas of ATK feels that the league has become more professional over the years with the coming in of better players and support staff. He also said the latest title A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020