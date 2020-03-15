Israel closes all shopping centers, restaurants over coronavirus concerns

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday announced the closure of all shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, theaters, and cinemas as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. According to the decision, all gatherings in Israel were limited to 10 people from 100, Xinhua news agency reported.

It was also decided to close all kindergartens after all schools were already closed in Israel. Netanyahu said grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations would remain open but that all leisure activities are banned starting Sunday.

The prime minister also urged those who can stay home and work remotely to do so. Workplaces will not be closed at this point with each company determining itself which employees could work at home.

Israel also decided to digitally follow paths taken by coronavirus patients in the days before they were diagnosed in order to quarantine those who were at the same places. So far, 193 coronavirus cases have been reported in Israel, of whom four have recovered. (ANI)

