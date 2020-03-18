Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases rise to 237 in Pakistan, PM Khan says infection will spread further

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 02:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 00:44 IST
Coronavirus cases rise to 237 in Pakistan, PM Khan says infection will spread further
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan sharply rose to 237 on Tuesday, amidst conflicting statements by authorities on the nation's first casualty due to the viral infection and Prime Minister Imran Khan's warning that the disease will spread further. The Sindh province is the worst-hit with 172 cases, followed by 26 in Punjab, 16 each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, 5 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2 in Islamabad, officials said. According to Meeran Yousuf, media coordinator to the Sindh health minister, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 172 in Sindh province on Tuesday. Of the 172 patients, 134 are in Sukkar, 37 in Karachi and one in Hyderabad city.

Addressing the nation on the government's efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that the viral infection will spread further in the country. "I want to tell you that this virus will spread. As you have seen, it will spread, as it is spreading in the world and especially in countries that are far advance than us," he said in the televised speech. He said as part of government's measures to combat COVID-19, 9,00,000 people have been screened so far at airports across Pakistan. Khan said the government rejected a proposal to close down cities as it will hit hard poor people "will die of hunger". He said the government has set up a National Coordination Committee, supported by a core panel of medical experts, to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Khan said the government has also set up a committee to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, there were conflicting statements on the first coronavirus death in Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid in a press conference in Lahore confirmed Pakistan's first casualty due to the novel coronavirus. "One COVID-19 patient who was brought from Hafizabad, some 150 km from Lahore, died here on Tuesday," he said. In a statement, the National Command and Control Centre also confirmed the death. According to the statement, the patient, who came from Muscat on March 15 and was tested positive, was admitted to Lahore's Mayo Hospital where he died on Tuesday. However, later in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar rejected the statements. The chief minister in a tweet said according to the test report, the person did not die of coronavirus.

In a statement, the Pakistan Army said all medical facilities of the armed forces were "operationalized and geared up to meet any eventuality to deal with the pandemic". A central testing laboratory has already been set up at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP) in Rawalpindi, it said, adding that COVID-19 help desks have been established at all military hospitals.

The army chief has "directed all commanders to take maximum necessary measures to assist civil administration". As the country's already fragile economy came under more pressure due to the viral outbreak, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday announced to cut its policy rate by 75 basis points to 12.50 from 13.25 to tackle the economic challenges. Among other things, Pakistan shut down the western border with Afghanistan and Iran. It also ordered the closure of all educational institutions in Pakistan till April 5 in view of the virus outbreak. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday holds a Cabinet meeting via video link, Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

Meanwhile, the opposition accused the government of failing to contain the spread of virus. It also alleged that the quarantine facilities for pilgrims who returned from Iran and kept at Taftan border point are poor. "The government has failed to check the spread of coronavirus," former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told reporters here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus deaths in Europe now exceed Asia toll: AFP

Coronavirus deaths in Europe have exceeded the toll in Asia for the first time, an AFP tally of official data showed WednesdayBy 1100 GMT, Europe counted at least 3,421 deaths, compared with 3,384 for Asia, where China was the initial epice...

Indian carriers may ground 150 planes; stare at quarterly loss on coronavirus impact: Report

All Indian airlines will report significant losses in the first quarter of this year and may initially ground around 150 planes as the shock from the coronavirus pandemic will be far deeper and much longer, according to a report. Aviation a...

Russia deploying coronavirus disinformation to sow panic in West, EU document says

Russian media have deployed a significant disinformation campaign against the West to worsen the impact of the coronavirus, generate panic and sow distrust, according to a European Union document seen by Reuters. Pushing fake news online in...

Putin is being protected from coronavirus around the clock, says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being protected from coronavirus around the clock, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, saying all Kremlin staff involved in his events schedule were undergoing mandatory testing for the virus. Russia has recor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020