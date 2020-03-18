Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi halts prayers in mosques over coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 03:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 00:56 IST
Saudi halts prayers in mosques over coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday suspended prayers inside all but the holiest two mosques in Islam as the kingdom steps up efforts to contain the new coronavirus, state media reported. Mosques will be temporarily shut for the five daily Islamic prayers as well as the weekly Friday prayers, the official Saudi Press Agency said, citing the council of senior scholars -- the kingdom's highest religious body.

It said mosques would continue to issue the ritual call to prayer. The decision seeks to direct worshippers to pray at home but does not affect prayers in Mecca's Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, it added.

The announcement risks riling fringe hardliners for whom religion trumps health considerations. Saudi Arabia has reported 171 coronavirus cases, but no deaths so far.

The Arab world's biggest economy has shut down cinemas, malls and restaurants, halted flights and suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage in a bid to contain the deadly virus. More than 1,000 cases of the virus have been recorded so far across the six nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

On Monday, Bahrain's health ministry said a woman had died from the coronavirus, the first death from the disease among GCC states..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus deaths in Europe now exceed Asia toll: AFP

Coronavirus deaths in Europe have exceeded the toll in Asia for the first time, an AFP tally of official data showed WednesdayBy 1100 GMT, Europe counted at least 3,421 deaths, compared with 3,384 for Asia, where China was the initial epice...

Indian carriers may ground 150 planes; stare at quarterly loss on coronavirus impact: Report

All Indian airlines will report significant losses in the first quarter of this year and may initially ground around 150 planes as the shock from the coronavirus pandemic will be far deeper and much longer, according to a report. Aviation a...

Russia deploying coronavirus disinformation to sow panic in West, EU document says

Russian media have deployed a significant disinformation campaign against the West to worsen the impact of the coronavirus, generate panic and sow distrust, according to a European Union document seen by Reuters. Pushing fake news online in...

Putin is being protected from coronavirus around the clock, says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being protected from coronavirus around the clock, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, saying all Kremlin staff involved in his events schedule were undergoing mandatory testing for the virus. Russia has recor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020