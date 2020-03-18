Left Menu
Development News Edition

Texas execution stayed due to coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 11:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 10:45 IST
Texas execution stayed due to coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A US court has ordered a 60-day stay of an execution scheduled for Wednesday in Texas because of the novel coronavirus. A Texas court rejected John Hummel's appeals arguments on Monday, but in the end, it still granted him relief.

"We have also determined that the execution should have stayed in light of the current health crisis and the enormous resources needed to address the execution," the ruling said. Hummel, 44, was sentenced to the death penalty for the 2009 killings of his pregnant wife, their five-year-old daughter, and his father-in-law.

He was scheduled to receive a lethal injection at a prison in Huntsville, Texas. Like every execution, Hummel would involve many people prison guards, lawyers, witnesses, his family and that of the victims to be present, at a time when health authorities have warned against large gatherings in order to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

There are still other executions scheduled throughout the country, including another in Texas on March 25. Lawyers in those cases will also likely appeal on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The United States, where several states and cities are currently undertaking intense isolation measures, registered its 100th death from the novel coronavirus Tuesday, out of at least 6,300 confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Railway Board chairman slammed by Parl panel for being unprepared, making shoddy presentation at such sensitive time: Sources.

Railway Board chairman slammed by Parl panel for being unprepared, making shoddy presentation at such sensitive time Sources....

Djibouti confirms its first case of coronavirus - Health Ministry

Djibouti confirmed on Wednesday its first case of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said.The ministry said the case was from a Spanish national who was part of a 32-member Spanish special forces unit that arrived in the East African nation o...

Rio's Christ statue closes and state of emergency decreed

Rio de Janeiros Christ the Redeemer statue, which appears to balance improbably atop Corcovado mountain, has withstood the worst of what the elements could muster for nearly nine decades. Now it, too, is succumbing to the outbreak of the ne...

Centre earmarks Rs 29 cr for training rural youth in skills

Puducherry, Mar 18 PTI The territorial administration is offering training through seven Project Implementation Agencies PIAs in Puducherry and Karaikal to the rural youth in both the regions. The training is being offered under the Central...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020