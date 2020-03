CNN Philippines goes off-air in coronavirus scare

CNN Philippines stopped broadcasting on Wednesday after a coronavirus case was confirmed in the building where the television channel is based, forcing it off the air while the offices are disinfected. Viewers tuning in to the local franchise were met with the network's red logo on a blank screen as it announced it would be off-air for at least 24 hours.

"CNN Philippines will temporarily stop broadcasting on Wednesday after a COVID-19 case was confirmed in the building (in Manila) where the company is located," the franchise said on its website. "As a result, CNN Philippines will be off the air for at least 24 hours," it added, stressing the infection occurred at another company in the building.

It said it would continue to provide news on its website and social media accounts. "We have prepared for this emergency. For more than two weeks, many of our colleagues have been isolated and working from home already," a company statement said.

Other Philippine broadcast networks have earlier banned live audiences from their talk, reality, variety and game shows. The Philippines has reported just a fraction of the infections seen in hotspots such as China and Italy, with 187 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.

