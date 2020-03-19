Left Menu
People News Roundup: Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus treatment and Idris Ebola tests positive for coronavirus

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus treatment: People magazine

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have left a hospital in Australia's Queensland state five days after testing positive for the coronavirus, People magazine reported on Monday. The pair are now resting at a rented home in Australia and remain under quarantine in the house, the U.S. magazine's report said, citing a representative of the actor.

Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus; filming halted for 'Matrix 4'

British actor Idris Elba said on Monday he had tested positive for the new coronavirus, joining Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, among the first major celebrities to contract the respiratory disease. Elba, who starred in TV police drama "Luther" and played the Norse god Heimdall in "Avengers: Infinity War," said in a Twitter post that he had no symptoms but was isolating himself from others. It was not clear where he was located.

