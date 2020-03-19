Israel shuts its borders to all foreigners to contain spread of coronavirus

Tel Aviv [Israel], Mar 19 (Sputnik/ANI): Israel has shut its borders to all foreigners in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, which is nearing 500 cases, The Population Immigration and Border Authority said on Wednesday. "After receiving the recommendation of the Health Ministry, it was decided that beginning today, the entry of foreigners who are not Israeli citizens or [permanent] residents will not be allowed," the authority said in a statement.

The stipulation repeals earlier edicts that allow entry for foreigners who can prove an ability to self-isolate. According to the Times of Israel, the ban on entry is the strictest anywhere in the world since the beginning of the pandemic.

Authorities also moved to shut border crossings with neighbouring Egypt and Jordan, the Times reported. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a day prior said that authorities will not order a total lockdown but advised citizens to remain indoors. Meetings of over 10 people have also been cancelled.

Israel currently has over 430 cases of coronavirus infection, with no deaths reported so far. Semi-constituent West Bank, where a large number of Israelis live in illegal settlements, currently counts just over 40 cases confirmed. (Sputnik/ANI)

