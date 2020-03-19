Left Menu
US Senate approves coronavirus economic relief bill, President Trump likely to sign soon

The US Senate on Wednesday approved a multi-billion dollar emergency coronavirus economic relief bill that provides for free testing of COVID-19, insurance, paid leave for those diagnosed with or caring for someone affected by the virus, among other things.

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 05:40 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 05:40 IST
The Capitol building (Representative image). Image Credit: ANI

The US Senate on Wednesday approved a multi-billion dollar emergency coronavirus economic relief bill that provides for free testing of COVID-19, insurance, paid leave for those diagnosed with or caring for someone affected by the virus, among other things. According to the South China Morning Post, the Bill is expected to be quickly signed into law by US President Donald Trump.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act which was passed by a vote of 90-8, provides for free testing of COVID-19, insurance, paid leave for those diagnosed with or caring for someone affected by the virus. According to Sputnik, the measure is expected to include about $105 billion worth of relief, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation.

The US Congress has already passed an $8.3 billion package of relief measures to fund free COVID-19 tests, meals for children who would normally receive food at now-shuttered schools, accelerated vaccine research, expanded unemployment benefits and aid for health departments in individual US states. The death toll due to the virus has crossed past 100 in the US with the total number of confirmed cases surging past 7000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

