Macron calls for more 'financial solidarity' in eurozone to combat virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 06:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 06:42 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron called for further "financial solidarity" within the eurozone on Thursday, after the European Central Bank announced a 750-billion-euro bond-buying scheme to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus

"Full support for the exceptional measures taken this evening by the ECB. It is up to us European states to be ready through budgetary interventions and greater financial solidarity within the eurozone," he said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

