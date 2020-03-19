Left Menu
Amid sadness over COVID-19, UN chief hopes Nowruz brings message of celebration of common humanity

Amid a time of "sadness and anxiety" in the world due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, UN chief Antonio Guterres has expressed hope that the festival of Nowruz brings harmony and celebration of common humanity. In his message on the occasion of International Day of Nowruz, observed on March 21, Secretary-General Guterres said every year, Nowruz is marked as a day of new beginnings, when "we step into a new year with hope and joy. We celebrate the renewal of nature and the first day of spring." This year however, spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) across the globe has brought anxiety, pain, suffering and deaths.

The coronavirus outbreak, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year, has killed 8,809 people and infected 218,631 across 157 countries and territories, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University. "This year, for many, Nowruz comes at a time of sadness and anxiety. The COVID-19 is casting a shadow around the world, including the regions that mark this ancient festival," Guterres said as he expressed his deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones, and best wishes to all who have been affected. "I hope the festival of Nowruz will provide a welcome break to relax and spend time with close family, enjoy the beauty of the changing seasons, and to remember and celebrate our common humanity," Guterres said.

Underlining the importance of renewal during Nowruz, the UN chief said "as you mark its arrival with fire, special dishes, green shoots and other rituals, I hope you will find a shared sense of friendship and harmony with nature.” The International Day of Nowruz was proclaimed in 2010 by the General Assembly and India has been co-sponsoring the commemoration at the world body along with Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Nowruz, which marks the first day of spring and the renewal of nature, is celebrated by more than 300 million people all around the world and has been celebrated for over 3,000 years in the Balkans, the Black Sea Basin, the Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East and other regions.

