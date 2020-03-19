Left Menu
Coronavirus: Nepal imposes travel ban on Europe, West Asia and Japan

Nepal on Thursday banned passengers from Europe, West Asia and Japan to visit the Himalayan nation from Friday in a bid to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 8,800 lives globally. The ban will also be applicable to those who wish to travel to Nepal transiting through these regions or country. The travel ban will remain valid till April 15, according to an official.

The decision was taken by a high-level government panel formed to prevent and contain the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday. Last week, the government had announced suspension of the visa on-arrival for all foreign nationals till April 30 as a precautionary measure to prevent a possible spread of coronavirus.

Only one person has tested positive for coronavirus in Nepal. Nepal on Wednesday banned large gatherings and closed down public places such as movie theatres, cultural centres, gymnasiums, night clubs, swimming pools, stadiums and museums until the end of April to combat coronavirus pandemic.

The Nepal government has, as a precautionary measures, restricted public gatherings of more than 25 people at one place. The coronavirus outbreak has killed 8,809 people and infected 218,631 across 157 countries and territories, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

