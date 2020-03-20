Austria extends confinement measures until April 13

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Friday his country would extend strict measures put in place to stem the coronavirus pandemic until April 13. Austria ordered schools and restaurants shut from Monday and is allowing people to only leave home in very limited circumstances, such as working -- if it is not possible to work from home -- buying food or helping others.

"The measures will be extended until April 13," Kurz told reporters. "We will continuously evaluate if from April 14 we can lift the measures step by step to get back to business as usual." On Friday, the Alpine nation of almost nine million people said it had recorded more than 2,200 cases of the novel coronavirus and six deaths.

