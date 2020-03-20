Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paris police detain two over face mask hoarding

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:11 IST
Paris police detain two over face mask hoarding
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Paris police have detained two people on suspicion of hoarding face masks in defiance of a government decree ordering such products be turned over to authorities during the coronavirus outbreak, prosecutors said Friday. So far four inquiries have been opened in the French capital after checks carried out since President Emmanuel Macron ordered the requisition of face masks in early March.

One in custody is a manager at a drugstore in the posh 16th district of the French capital, the other works at a travel agency where stocks of masks as well as sanitizing hand gels were found. "Pharmacists and drugstore managers need to know that we will be extremely vigilant and that we will prosecute," chief Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz told AFP.

He added that a worker at an organic grocery store in the Belleville neighborhood was also facing prosecution after he was caught selling stock of more than 15,000 face masks along with around 250 bottles of fake hydroalcoholic hand gel. A nationwide shortage of masks has the authorities racing to secure supplies for doctors and hospital workers ahead of an expected surge in coronavirus patients in the coming days.

The government has said 30 million surgical masks will be delivered to hospitals, health clinics and pharmacies in the coming days, and China this week sent France some one million masks to help cope with the crisis. French health officials have expressed exasperation that many people are wearing masks for their trips outside the house, ignoring repeated advice that they are not needed for healthy people.

Some hospitals have also reported thefts of thousands of masks since the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he has put Defense Production Act into gear to fight coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday he had put the wartime Defense Production Act into action to aid the fight against coronavirus after saying earlier this week he would invoke the measure when needed. The measure is meant to a...

Wells Fargo rolls out waivers, aid in response to coronavirus outbreak

Wells Fargo Co said on Friday it is suspending residential property foreclosure sales, evictions and involuntary automobile repossessions due to the coronavirus outbreak. The bank also said it is temporarily closing some branches, adjustin...

FACTBOX-Five statewide stay-at-home orders, 31% of U.S. economy

The five U.S. states where governors have closed or have said they will soon be closing non-essential businesses account for about 31 of the worlds biggest economy.Authorities have called such steps necessary to slow the spread of the coron...

Padres RHP Munoz undergoes Tommy John surgery

San Diego Padres right-hander Andres Munoz underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2020 season, the team announced Friday. Munoz, 21, posted a 1-1 record with a 3.91 ERA in 22 relief appearances last season after being called ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020