Left Menu
Development News Edition

Youngsters flocking to Shimokitazawa town

Shimokitazawa is an area known for its shopping hub with many vintage, second-hand clothing and interior goods shops, theatres, live houses and cafes available for tourists to explore.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 02:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 02:43 IST
Youngsters flocking to Shimokitazawa town
Youngsters are flocking to Shimokitazawa town. . Image Credit: ANI

Shimokitazawa is an area known for its shopping hub with many vintage, second-hand clothing and interior goods shops, theatres, live houses and cafes available for tourists to explore. The town was once a farming village and has now been turned into a residential area, with a thriving young creative community.

Katsunori Koshimizu, Shimokitazawa Association said: "People in this area are very open-minded; they accept any fashion or style. It is common to see famous people in this area as they like to come here. The residents here and shop owners welcome the presence of live houses and other creative artists." After surviving air raids in WW-II, this neighborhood was turned into a US second-hand market for soldiers during the occupation period. Parts of that market still exist today. The 70s brought the hippy youth; afterwards it has changed to a very characteristic town.

"Compared to normal shops, stores here have unique items so people who like to buy really special pieces love to visit the second-hand shops in Shimokitazawa town," a customer said. The most famous thing to do in this area is to explore second-hand shops, which offer a great variety of styles and sizes. There are a lot of shops with good prices.

"I really like it because it is quiet and calm. I prefer the second-hand goods shops here. The fashion is better compared to the modern Shibuya or Shinjuku," said a tourist. Another huge part of this area is its art scene, with a variety of artists gathering here. Comedian artists and renowned music singer, distinctive artists from various backgrounds come together.

Live houses are also a great opportunity to see local talent, as well as a great way to get a glimpse into the creative community here. "The people are warm and friendly. I have been able to meet many artistic friends. This area has a distinctive music scene and many other subcultures, where you can meet lots of friends," a singer said.

The great thing about Shimokitazawa is that it extends only over around 10 square blocks, so this area can be explored within one day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Bolt’s former coach calls on IOC to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Usain Bolts long time coach called on Friday for this years Tokyo Olympics to be put off until 2021 as the Covid-19 Coronavirus continues to claim lives around the world.My recommendation would be to postpone the Olympics until next year, J...

KCR's Karimnagar tour postponed amid coronavirus threat

The Karimnagar tour of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been postponed to prevent interruptions in the screening and medical arrangements taking place on a large scale in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Chief Ministers...

Trump says he has put Defense Production Act into gear to fight coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday he had put the wartime Defense Production Act into action to aid the fight against coronavirus after saying earlier this week he would invoke the measure when needed. The measure is meant to a...

Wells Fargo rolls out waivers, aid in response to coronavirus outbreak

Wells Fargo Co said on Friday it is suspending residential property foreclosure sales, evictions and involuntary automobile repossessions due to the coronavirus outbreak. The bank also said it is temporarily closing some branches, adjustin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020