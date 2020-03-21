N.Korea fired unidentified projectile -Yonhap citing S.Korea military
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, Yonhap reported on Saturday citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
A Joint Chiefs spokesman could not immediately be reached.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea
- South Korea
- Joint Chiefs
- Yonhap
ALSO READ
North Korea ends quarantine of some foreigners in virus move
Embassies close in North Korea as diplomats evacuated over virus
Germany, France close North Korea missions amid coronavirus concern
North Korea fires 3 projectiles: South's military
North Korea releases 3,600 quarantined over virus: reports