Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Embassy in Japan issues helpline for restriction-related queries by Indians

The embassy here on Saturday issued a 24X7 helpline for Indian nationals to pose their queries related to travel advisories or emergency visas and consular service-related matters amid coronavirus concerns.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 15:37 IST
Indian Embassy in Japan issues helpline for restriction-related queries by Indians
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The embassy here on Saturday issued a 24X7 helpline for Indian nationals to pose their queries related to travel advisories or emergency visas and consular service-related matters amid coronavirus concerns. "Due to #COVID19, for any queries related to travel advisories or emergency visas, consular service related matters, plz contact @IndianEmbTokyo Helpline number (24x7) : +81 80 3301 5242 [not for routine passport, visa or consular queries] or send email to sscons.tokyo@mea.gov.in," the embassy tweeted.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of over 10,500 people globally and has infected more than 244,500 worldwide. India has reported 271 cases and four fatalities.

The Indian government has announced that no international commercial passenger aircraft will be allowed into India from midnight of March 22 to March 29. All visas with some exceptions including diplomatic and official travel have been suspended. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Lockdowns multiply globally as virus strains health systems

Streets, squares, and highways were deserted in large parts of the world Saturday as curfews and lockdowns multiplied in the face of a rapidly advancing virus that is severely straining many health systems. Three American states with a comb...

FACTBOX-Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemicOLYMPICS The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators. Tokyo 2020 organisers received the Olympic flame in...

Sport-Doping control facing challenges due to coronavirus, says WADA

The coronavirus pandemic is restricting the fight against anti-doping, the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA has said while issuing new guidelines to continue testing of athletes ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Since starting in China late la...

South Asian governments impose coronavirus curfews, border controls

Pakistan suspended on Saturday all international flights for two weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus, as governments across densely populated South Asia ramped up their efforts to contain the virus.Pakistani officials also asked people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020