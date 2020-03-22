Left Menu
People News Roundup: Prince William tells Britons to listen advice; Kenny Rogers dies aged 81 and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Listen to advice on coronavirus, Prince William tells Britons

Britain's Prince William has called on the public to heed government advice on how to stop the spread of coronavirus as he hailed health workers battling the outbreak. Everyone had a part to play, said William, second-in-line to the throne, after a visit on Thursday with his wife Kate to a call center in Croydon, south London, where ambulance staff to handle non-emergency "111" calls to the National Health Service (NHS).

Country singer Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

Grammy-winning country singer Kenny Rogers died late on Friday night at the age of 81, his family said on Saturday. The American singer "passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family," a statement on the singer's website said.

Latest News

Another Chandigarh resident tests positive for coronavirus

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in UT Chandigarh, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the deadly infection to six in the city, officials said. A young male, a resident of Chandigarh, was the secondary contact of th...

Players should use this break to introspect, stay fit: Pollard

West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard believes the break brought upon them by the COVID-19 pandemic is a good time to introspect about careers and players should use it to stay mentally and physically fit. The coronavirus outbrea...

Army patrols Malaysian streets as coronavirus cases spike

Malaysia deployed the army on Sunday to enforce a two-week curb on travel in a country that has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia, most of them linked to a mass religious gathering.The country has so far reported nin...

Bihar reports first COVID-19 death: 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar dies at AIIMS, Patna, says hospital official.

Bihar reports first COVID-19 death 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar dies at AIIMS, Patna, says hospital official....
