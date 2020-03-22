Left Menu
BRIEF-Robert Koch Institute Says Number Of Deaths In Germany From Coronavirus At 55

  • Reuters
  • Berlin
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 15:31 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 15:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

(Robert Koch institute corrects the number of total deaths as per Saturday to 46 from 47) March 22 (Reuters) -

* GERMANY'S ROBERT KOCH INSTITUTE SAYS NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES IN GERMANY RISES TO 18,610, AN INCREASE OF 1,948 FROM A DAY EARLIER * ROBERT KOCH INSTITUTE SAYS TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS IN GERMANY FROM CORONAVIRUS AT 55, AN INCREASE OF 9 (NOT 8) FROM 46 (NOT 47) REPORTED ON SATURDAY Source text https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/InfAZ/N/Neuartiges_Coronavirus/Fallzahlen.html

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

