BRIEF-Robert Koch Institute Says Number Of Deaths In Germany From Coronavirus At 55

(Robert Koch institute corrects the number of total deaths as per Saturday to 46 from 47) March 22 (Reuters) -

* GERMANY'S ROBERT KOCH INSTITUTE SAYS NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES IN GERMANY RISES TO 18,610, AN INCREASE OF 1,948 FROM A DAY EARLIER * ROBERT KOCH INSTITUTE SAYS TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS IN GERMANY FROM CORONAVIRUS AT 55, AN INCREASE OF 9 (NOT 8) FROM 46 (NOT 47) REPORTED ON SATURDAY Source text https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/InfAZ/N/Neuartiges_Coronavirus/Fallzahlen.html

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.