Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qureshi speaks to his counterparts from Nepal, Lanka to discuss coronavirus crisis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 20:23 IST
Qureshi speaks to his counterparts from Nepal, Lanka to discuss coronavirus crisis
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday telephoned his counterparts from Sri Lanka and Nepal and proposed to host the SAARC health ministers conference to firm up efforts to jointly fight the coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement that Qureshi also proposed that a video conference could be organised first in view of the prevailing global health emergency.

During his conversation with his Sri Lankan Minister for Foreign Affairs Dinesh Gunawardena, the two Foreign Ministers exchanged views on the situation arising from the coronavirus outbreak and ways to enhance cooperation to combat the threat posed by the rapid spread of the pandemic. "Reaffirming abiding commitment to the SAARC process, Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan's readiness to host the SAARC Health Ministers' Conference to enhance cooperation among member countries and development partners in the health sector, with particular focus on Covid-19," the Foreign Office said.

Qureshi underscored that the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) provided an important platform for regional cooperation. There was a need to revitalize this key organization to tackle common challenges. In the context of effective efforts to combat the global pandemic, the Foreign Minister noted that Pakistan has proposed that sanctions on Iran be lifted so that humanitarian relief can be provided at this time of crisis to save precious human lives.

Qureshi further noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan has proposed that developed countries may facilitate developing countries to meet the challenge through debt restructuring so that they can use limited resources to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on their economies and provide effective relief to the poor people. During his conversation with his Nepali counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, detailed discussions were held on the situation arising from the spread of Covid-19, reiterating readiness to host the SAARC Health Ministers conference.

The Foreign Minister noted that Pakistan has proposed that sanctions on Iran be lifted so that humanitarian relief can be provided. The Foreign Minister of Nepal appreciated the proposal. He also expressed concerns on the humanitarian crisis in Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

US envoy says Kabul, Taliban in first prisoner exchange talks

The Afghan government and the Taliban on Sunday held their first discussion on arranging possible prisoner exchanges, the US special envoy for Afghanistan said on TwitterToday, the US and Qatar facilitated the first Afghan government to Tal...

Turkey's coronavirus death toll up nine to 30 as 289 new cases diagnosed

Turkeys death toll from coronavirus increased by nine to 30 on Sunday as the number of confirmed cases rose by 289 to 1,256, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.He said a total of 20,345 tests had been carried out....

Blue Jays president: Long time before season resumes

Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro doesnt think it will be a speedy resumption to the baseball season once the go-ahead comes to move forward with the campaign. The sport is currently shut down until at least mid-May in the wake of th...

Taliban-Afghan government Skype call breathes life into peace process

The Taliban and the Afghan government held a virtual meeting on prisoner releases on Sunday, officials said, offering some hope of a breakthrough on a matter that has deadlocked the two sides and threatened a nascent peace process.The two s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020