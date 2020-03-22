Spain PM to seek to extend coronavirus state of emergency until April 11

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Sunday his government would ask parliament to extend for another 15 days until April 11 a state of emergency it imposed this month to try to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus

The nationwide state of emergency was first announced on March 14 and it bars people in Europe's second-worst hit country after Italy from leaving home except for essential outings.

